Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,449 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.17% of Golden Star Resources worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 276.35% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSS. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

