Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.14 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,241,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

