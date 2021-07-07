Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.47 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 866,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,574,000 after buying an additional 2,306,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after buying an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,926,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $968,793,000 after buying an additional 819,173 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

NYSE KKR opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.