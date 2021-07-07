Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 357,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

