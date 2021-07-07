Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 26,326 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,326 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.93. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

