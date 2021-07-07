Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNLSY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 196,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

