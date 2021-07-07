Renew (LON:RNWH) Sets New 12-Month High at $710.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 697.55 ($9.11), with a volume of 54917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.15).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNWH shares. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 654.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £548.84 million and a P/E ratio of 23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Renew’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Renew Company Profile (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

