Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REPYY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repsol currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

REPYY stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.7158 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

