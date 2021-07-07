Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

REPYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of REPYY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 151,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repsol will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7158 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.67%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

