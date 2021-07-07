Research Analysts Set Expectations for Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.45 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CTS. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.90.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$10.84 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$11.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,806.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.01.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

