Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for British American Tobacco (BATS)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for British American Tobacco (LON: BATS):

  • 7/2/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
  • 6/29/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.
  • 6/28/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.
  • 6/22/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 6/14/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 6/14/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/8/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on the stock.
  • 6/8/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

LON:BATS traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,822 ($36.87). The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,780.09. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,127.50 ($40.86).

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

