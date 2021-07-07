Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for British American Tobacco (BATS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for British American Tobacco (LON: BATS):

7/2/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/29/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

6/28/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

LON:BATS traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,822 ($36.87). The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,780.09. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,127.50 ($40.86).

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

