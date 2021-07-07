Reviewing Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) & Its Peers

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRLD) is one of 853 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Prelude Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prelude Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prelude Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Prelude Therapeutics Competitors 4645 17736 39075 769 2.58

Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $55.80, indicating a potential upside of 106.67%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 52.31%. Given Prelude Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Prelude Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prelude Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Prelude Therapeutics Competitors -2,687.09% -113.82% -28.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prelude Therapeutics N/A -$56.93 million -5.92 Prelude Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $123.25 million -2.27

Prelude Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Prelude Therapeutics. Prelude Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas. The company is also developing PRT1419, a potent and selective inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein; PRT2527, a potent inhibitor of CDK9 that exhibits high kinome selectivity; PRT-SCA2, which is in preclinical stage for multiple genomically selected cancers; and PRT-K4 that is in preclinical stage for solid tumors. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.