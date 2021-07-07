Reviewing Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) & Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Volt Information Sciences and Insperity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Insperity 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volt Information Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.46%. Insperity has a consensus price target of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.03%. Given Insperity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Insperity is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Insperity shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Insperity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insperity has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Insperity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.13 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -7.51 Insperity $4.29 billion 0.83 $138.24 million $3.54 26.05

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insperity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Insperity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61% Insperity 3.18% 271.01% 8.61%

Summary

Insperity beats Volt Information Sciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; various personnel management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, the company offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; organizational planning; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 70 offices in the United States. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.