Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of REXR opened at $58.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $59.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,115,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,616,000 after buying an additional 284,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,084,000 after buying an additional 1,242,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,494,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,720,000 after buying an additional 57,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,234,000 after buying an additional 63,575 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

