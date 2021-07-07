Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTMVY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,263. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

