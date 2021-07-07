Rise (RISE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 187.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Rise has traded 247.3% higher against the dollar. Rise has a market cap of $1.66 million and $57,010.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 180,935,183 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

