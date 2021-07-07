Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.70. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.21. 12,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,857. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $78.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

