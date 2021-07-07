Robert W. Baird Boosts The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $222.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $214.00 to $222.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.11.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $173.95 on Tuesday. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Middleby will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 89.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in The Middleby by 4.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

