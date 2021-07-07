Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $290.97

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $290.97 and last traded at $290.97, with a volume of 6495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $284.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.