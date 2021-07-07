ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s share price rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.88 and last traded at $45.88. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $907.93 million for the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

