Ronald A. Robinson Sells 1,450 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,324,470.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ALG stock opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 65.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after buying an additional 287,711 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.