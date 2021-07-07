Roth Capital Lowers Denbury (NYSE:DEN) to Neutral

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $78.75 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DEN. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

DEN stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Denbury will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury by 192.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 223,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 147,127 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Denbury by 9.4% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 210,929 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,237 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

