Rotork (LON:ROR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 348.20 ($4.55). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 346.60 ($4.53), with a volume of 585,845 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 379.17 ($4.95).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 343.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

