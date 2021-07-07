Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.86.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$15.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.19.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.9599999 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

