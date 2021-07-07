Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.86.
Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$15.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.19.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
Read More: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.