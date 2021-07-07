Royale Finance (ROYA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $347,423.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $347,423.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00132511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00165842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,559.02 or 1.00078347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.12 or 0.00979154 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

