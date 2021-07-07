Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,841 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SL Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,191 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NEXT stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. NextDecade Co. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

