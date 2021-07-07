Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $536,291 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.70.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

