Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $149,000 Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 317.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 119.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE GRC opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.44 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.54.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

