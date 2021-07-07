Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $144,000 in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,963 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in The First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $32.63.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This is a boost from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

