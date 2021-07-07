Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,514 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,859,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,954,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.95. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

