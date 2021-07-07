Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 66,162 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,162 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $6,486,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in CECO Environmental by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CECO Environmental by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $253.51 million, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. Analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

