Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507,480 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 990,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

