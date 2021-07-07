Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.50

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SAFE opened at GBX 1,013 ($13.23) on Wednesday. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 720 ($9.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,013 ($13.23). The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 930.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Safestore alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Safestore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.