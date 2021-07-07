Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 648,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,000. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V accounts for 0.8% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCICU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $101,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

HCICU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,153. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.