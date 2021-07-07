Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 573,800 North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 573,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the first quarter valued at $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the first quarter valued at $3,492,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the first quarter valued at $2,480,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $2,066,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMMC remained flat at $$9.75 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC).

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.