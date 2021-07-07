Sage Rock Capital Management LP Invests $4.85 Million in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 487,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLBLU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLBLU remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,783. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

