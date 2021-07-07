SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives $60.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIL. Wedbush lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

SAIL opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.50 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 92,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 521,579 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 150,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

