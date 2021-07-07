SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Diker Management LLC

Diker Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. SailPoint Technologies comprises 1.8% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

SAIL remained flat at $$51.43 during trading on Wednesday. 11,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,222. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,255.50 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,610 shares of company stock worth $2,543,666. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

