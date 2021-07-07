Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,681,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAND opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.