Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Trading Up 0.8%

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 846 ($11.05) and last traded at GBX 839 ($10.96). Approximately 537,791 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 248,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832 ($10.87).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sanne Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 49.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 752.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

