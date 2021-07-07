Sculptor Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $22,680,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $3,027,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSB traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,374. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

