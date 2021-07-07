Sculptor Capital LP Invests $14.23 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 291,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,227. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.