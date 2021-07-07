Sculptor Capital LP Purchases Shares of 2,250,000 Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TETCU. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at $7,000,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at about $2,625,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of Tech and Energy Transition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.02.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.