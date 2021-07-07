Sculptor Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sculptor Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,807 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.21% of Booking worth $201,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Booking by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Booking by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock traded down $48.36 on Wednesday, reaching $2,173.96. 1,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,259. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,296.35. The stock has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.