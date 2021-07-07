Sculptor Capital LP Sells 154,915 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 154,915 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $347,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.17. 241,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,802,113. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $568.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.30.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

