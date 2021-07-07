Sculptor Capital LP Takes $48.31 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 389,906 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,309,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.16% of Xilinx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Xilinx by 33.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 10.7% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its stake in Xilinx by 14.8% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $141.09. The stock had a trading volume of 41,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,204. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

