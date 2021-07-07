Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 379,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,664,000. Carvana makes up approximately 0.8% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 184.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 74.6% in the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $74,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,416,458 shares of company stock worth $393,564,234 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,863. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of -154.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.36. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $124.89 and a 52 week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.