Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SES. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$6.75 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.88.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.42. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,162,899.95. Also, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$90,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$103,250.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.