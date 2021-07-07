ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,628,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $553.43. 12,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,521. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.84 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 744.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,707 shares of company stock worth $8,778,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.29.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

