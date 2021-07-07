ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stake Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,440,000 after purchasing an additional 204,057 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

